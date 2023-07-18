Jackson County, Mich. — A car crash in Spring Arbor has killed a 36 year old man from Jackson.

The sheriff’s office said that he was in a car was traveling eastbound on Sears Rd. when he failed to stop at an intersection and got hit by a vehicle traveling south on Moscow Rd.

His car then flew off the road and caught on fire. Authorities say the driver died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s office say that this case is still under investigation at this time.