Crash on Cedar and Mt Hope results in road closures, damages signs and powerlines

UPDATE 8:17 P.M – The Lansing Police Department has confirmed details of the crash.

An SUV being driven by a 32-year-old man crashed into a utility pole at the intersection. The man and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed as officers clean up the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A crash at the intersection of Mt hope and Cedar has resulted in the destruction of a power pole and walkway light.

The intersection is closed at this time.

The Lansing Police Department is on scene and investigating the crash.

