LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Traffic is tied up Monday morning on Martin Luthor King Jr. Blvd. where it crosses under Interstate 96 due to a crash involving at least four vehicles.

As of 9 a.m., officials had MLK Jr. Blvd closed in both north and south directions.

(Map: MDOT)

It is not clear how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is injured.

This is a developing event and this story will be updated as needed when new details are confirmed.