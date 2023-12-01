LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A crash involving multiple vehicles on US-127 has caused a large traffic backup Friday morning.

Crash on US-127 South ties up Friday morning traffic. (WLNS)

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, at least one lane of US-127 between Lake Lansing Rd. and Grand River Ave. is blocked by the crash and emergency responders. However, callers to 6 News said more lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up for a couple of miles as of 7:50 a.m.

This is a developing incident, this story will be updated as information is confirmed.