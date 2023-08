LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Law enforcement has closed eastbound I-96 after the Williamston exit due to a serious crash.

As of 3:45 Wednesday afternoon traffic was backed up almost four miles, according to a Google traffic map. In an image from the Michigan Department of Transportation, at least two semi-trucks are seen involved in a crash.

Crash shuts down I-96 eastbound near Williamston. (WLNS)

6 News has a crew heading to the scene and this story will be updated as soon as new information is confirmed.