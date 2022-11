Photo shows heavy delays in travel time after a crash on I-96 in the Livingston Co. area.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — All lanes of a highway in Livingston County are closed after a crash.

The crash was reported at 2:43 p.m., and has affected the eastbound lanes of I-96 after BL I-96/M-59 near Highland Road/Exit 133.

Travel times in the area have been delayed, with a 16 mile stretch expected to take 70 minutes to travel to.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the air and online with 6 News as more information is made available.