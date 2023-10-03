LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of crash survivors are expected to join legislators and health care providers from across Michigan to rally at the capitol in an effort to end what advocates call Michigan’s care.

According to organizers, Tuesday’s rally comes a week after the introduction of a package of bills to restore needed protections for crash survivors.

Officials said 2019 auto insurance reforms forced the discharge of more than 7,000 patients, the loss of 4 thousand healthcare jobs and the closing of more than 30 businesses.

The rally will happen on the capitol lawn, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Legislators, including state senator Mary Cavanagh, state senator Sarah Anthony and senator John Damoose will be there along with crash survivors, including Detroit Red Wings legend Vladimir Konstantinov.

Officials said at least 14 people have died due to lost care and these individuals will be remembered at the rally with a short memorial service.