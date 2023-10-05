LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lovingly named Crash, this pit bull mix puppy came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter after being hit by a car and surviving.

He’s looking for a new forever-home to finish healing and grow alongside his new family.

At 10 months old, Crash is healing quickly from his accident, his friends at ICACS said, but it will still take time. “You’d never know by looking at him,” staff said.

They said one of his lungs collapsed when the car hit him, and it will be a little while before Crash is back at 100%.

In spite of his accident injuries, Crash is a happy little guy who gets along well with dogs and people and will make a great addition to a lucky family. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Crash’s adoption fee has been paid by Empire Motors of Lansing, so it’s free to adopt him. To find out more about him, you can click here or call 517-676-8370. ICACS is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.