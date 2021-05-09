Crews respond to house Fire in Williamston

Williamston Township, Mich. (WLNS)— Fire crews respond to a house fire in Williamston on the axis of Agate Way street.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the smoke could be seen from miles away.

Meridian Fire Dept., NIESA, Meridian Police Dept. and the Michigan State Police are responding the house fire.

The car is completely burned, and the trees in the front yard have been reduced to charred sticks. 6 News says only the frame of the house remains in place.

However, the blaze is under control now.

Fire crews are still on scene.

