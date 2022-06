DELTA TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Crews have put out a fire at Ryder Integrated Logistics in Delta Township.

The fire began between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Several other departments were called in to assist.

The facility is used by General Motors and is located on the 2000 block of Canal Rd.

It is currently unknown what started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.