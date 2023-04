LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Team Motor Group’s building on Oakland and Pennsylvania Avenue has caught fire.

According to staff, a car caught on fire while in the shop’s lift, which then lit the ceiling on fire.

A manager with Team Motor Group said nobody was injured, and that they are tearing back layers of the ceiling to put out the source of the fire.

