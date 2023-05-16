LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents of the Foster neighborhood were woken by flames and sirens early Tuesday morning as Lansing Fire Department crews responded to calls of a house fire.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to the 600 block of North Foster Avenue.

The front half of a home had caught fire. As crews battled the fire, Lansing Police Department officers began knocking on nearby doors, asking residents if they had seen anyone suspicious in the area.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, 6 News will update this article as new information becomes available.