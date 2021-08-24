Crews battling small aircraft fire on Lansing Airport runway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: 8:14 P.M. – The Lansing Fire Department posted the following images on their Facebook page.

6 News has confirmed that the fire was caused by a crash involving a small commuter plane.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Firefighters are battling a small fire on the runway of the Lansing Airport.

The fire appears to be coming from a small plane that crashed on the runway.

A 6 News viewer sent in the photos below.

6 News has reporters on scene and will provide updates as they come in.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar