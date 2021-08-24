Crews battling small aircraft fire on Lansing Airport runway

UPDATE: 8:14 P.M. – The Lansing Fire Department posted the following images on their Facebook page.

6 News has confirmed that the fire was caused by a crash involving a small commuter plane.









LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Firefighters are battling a small fire on the runway of the Lansing Airport.

The fire appears to be coming from a small plane that crashed on the runway.

A 6 News viewer sent in the photos below.

6 News has reporters on scene and will provide updates as they come in.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE