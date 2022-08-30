MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Eight fire engines from various departments were spotted in southeast Mason battling a fire that left a structure completely destroyed.

Engines from Ingham Township, Mason and Leslie Township put out the fire on Dexter Trail.

Residents told 6 News that they noticed power surges in the building and then saw flames before evacuating. The fire started around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

An on-scene 6 News photographer captured images that show a building completely burned down, as well as smoke damage on nearby vehicles.

