Crews investigate fire at Unity Spiritual Center of Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing Fire Department is working to find out the cause of a fire that started around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Crews were called to the Unity Spiritual Center of Lansing on the corner of S Holmes ant Prospect Streets after someone reported seeing flames coming out of the back of the building.

Firefighters worked for about an hour to put the fire out and were able to keep it contained.

“We were able to get guys in pretty quick to the office area where the fire was and we got it knocked down. We got some ceiling pulled down and we were able to contain it to one side of the building,” Lansing Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Tony Martinez said.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Patti Hoag lives nearby and said over the years, different groups have used the building, but that’s it’s been in the neighborhood longer than she has.

“I’ve lived here for 47 years and this building has always been here. It’s beautiful… I hate to see the fire,” Hoag said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.