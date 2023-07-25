WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — A pipeline replacement project spanning five counties is looking to improve safety and reliability according to Consumers Energy, the ones behind the plan.

Crews are working to replace a 55-mile-long pipeline dating back to the 1940s. Officials said it will help move natural gas more quickly, safely and efficiently. It’s a two-phase project and it is expected to cost more than $500 million.

The new pipeline is bigger than the old one by 16 inches in diameter and officials added each part of the construction phase must be completed in time for the upcoming heating season.

“This is something that our customers need, it maintains our deliverability for our customers and reliability,” Senior Project Manager Juliet Matko said. “So, this is a proactive pipeline replacement. This original pipeline was installed in the late ’40s and so we’re going through and replacing the pipeline to current codes and standards and specifications,”

The pipeline is in the process of being replaced in Washtenaw, Livingston, Ingham, Shiawassee, and Clinton counties.

Officials said because this project is so large and in-depth, they had to start planning it in 2016, consisting of more than 400 landowners the energy group worked with throughout the years. While phase one starts in the southeast part of the state in Chelsea and stretches to Williamston, phase two continues north all the way to Ovid.

Matko said the crews are making great progress.

“We’re about halfway complete with this project now we started in about mid-April, and we have now logged over 500,000 person-hours of work out on this project so there’s a lot of people out here to help and they’re doing a great job,” she said.