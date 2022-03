CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—This morning crews responded to a house fire in the 6700 block of Hollister Road.

Multiple tankers from local departments were seen delivering water to the area to help fight the fire.

Dispatchers say there are no reported injuries.

Firefighters are currently on scene and a cause of the fire is still under investigation.

<<<We will continue to keep you updated online and on-air as we learn more information stay tuned.>>>