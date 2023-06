Fire crews responding to a fire that broke out at a Delta Township landfill. (Photo/Delta Township)

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Delta Township firefighters were assisted Monday by multiple departments in putting out a trash fire that ignited at a landfill.

Units from Grand Ledge, Charlotte, DeWitt Township, DeWitt and Portland helped put the fire out, officials said.

Staff from the landfill also helped out with the effort by moving dirt to aid in extinguishing the fire.