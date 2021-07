WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A fire has broken out at a Modern Metal processing on Corwin Road in Williamston.

Crews from multiple Ingham County Fire Departments have responded.

The initial call went out at around 10:30 tonight.

As the fire is currently being fought, details are scarce. Stick with 6 News for more on the fire as information arrives.

<<<THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE>>>