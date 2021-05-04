UPDATE: Three chickens lost in Leslie Township barn fire

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— First responders are on scene at the large barn fire in Leslie Township.

6 News first heard of the fire around 11:00 a.m.

The fire is located at Fitchburg Road and Jackson Roads just west of Leslie Township, Ingham County.

People on scene told 6 news there were reported chickens and a pig was inside the barn.

The Leslie Township Fire Department told 6 News three chickens died at the scene, and the pig was rescued to safety.

Several fire departments were called to assist and there are no reported injuries.

There is also no word on what might have sparked the fire.

<<<<This is a developing story