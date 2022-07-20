LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Emergency crews from Lansing and Ingham County responded to a house fire in the southeast part of the city Wednesday night.

It happened on the 4900 block of East Lawn Drive, just north of Jolly Road and west of US-127.

The house was badly damaged by the fire with holes visible in the roof. Officials have not confirmed whether anyone was hurt, but there was an ambulance on the scene.

Witnesses told 6 News they noticed the smoke and called 911, but when they knocked on the door of the house, it did not appear that anyone was home.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE