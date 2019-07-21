Crews working to restore power for thousands statewide

The weather is finally calming down, but thousands of people across Michigan are still feeling the effects of the heavy winds and rain from Saturday night.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– More than 200,000 people lost power in Michigan because of the heavy winds and severe weather over the weekend.

Power companies are working around the clock to get the lights back on for everyone, but it could take days to get everything up and running. After the heat wave put pressure on power grids all over the state, companies like Consumers Energy faced a one-two punch of severe weather that left thousands in the dark.

“Friday night was a major storm where a number of people lost power and the storms continued throughout Saturday afternoon slash evening,” Jessica Tramontana of Consumers Energy said, “again hitting the area and more people losing power.”

With clearer skies and cooler temperatures on Sunday crews are working to lower the number of homes and businesses without power– a number they’ve already cut in half.

“At the peak, there were 220,000 people across Michigan without power,” Tramontana says. “Right now, as of 11:30 Sunday morning, there are 110,000 people without power. 9,300 in the Lansing area, so that includes Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties.”

Even with extra crews from six different states working day and night, it could take until Tuesday to fully restore power across the state. But they plan to work non-stop to respond to every call and complaint until the job is done.

“We want people to make sure safety is their top priority. If they see a down power line, to go nowhere near it, to please call Consumers Energy or 911, to make sure they give crews plenty of work space as they work to try to restore power. Please slow down if you see them on the roads and try to wait your turn to go around them.”

If you’d like to check on the status of a power outage, you can head to the seen on 6 section of our website and click on the link that says ‘power outage information.’