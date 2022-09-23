EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Safety is a growing concern in East Lansing amid recent incidents of violence. Now the East Lansing Police Department says it’s beefing up security.

In East Lansing, there have been two shootings, one where someone was injured and police found 31 bullet casings, and a number of violent attacks, including an incident where suspects targeted ELPD officers all in the last month. The East Lansing Police Department says enough is enough.

Saturday is game day for the MSU Spartans and like every football weekend, it can be quite hectic. ELPD said it’s using all of its resources to address recent safety issues downtown.

Community members can expect to see more officers in patrol cars and on foot, enhanced lighting and video technology and stronger enforcement of city ordinance violations like open alcohol and disorderly conduct. Chief Kim Johnson said he encourages community members to speak up.

“If people see some activity or see people fighting feel free to call the police at the emergency or non-emergency number. The quicker we can get over there, the quicker we can identify what’s going on. Just asking people to follow and abide by the laws, it just makes everything more enjoyable for everyone involved,” he said.

6 News spoke with the general manager of Barrio in downtown East Lansing, she said she’s relieved to hear that ELPD is taking further action.

“With all the craziness and violence and everything in the area, it’s really nice that they’re going to be proactive about it. When parents send their kids here they’re sending them to a college campus, they’re hoping that they’re going to be safe, that they’re here for the college experience without all of the scariness of everything else that’s going on in the area,” said Barrio manager Emma D’Aoust.

If you see any suspicious activity in your area, contact the ELPD non-emergency line at (517) 351-4220 or dial 911 for immediate help.