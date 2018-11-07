Crime Stoppers: 1 Attempt to Identify and 2 People Wanted for a Felony

Here are the subjects of this weeks CrimeStoppers:
Attempt to Identify
Police are trying to identify a subject wanted for fraud and identity theft.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.
Wanted for a Felony Offense
Jeremiah B Hayes
B/M, Age 29, 6’02”, 200 pounds, Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Mr. Hayes has a Felony Warrant for Burglary out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.
*** IN CUSTODY *** Stanley Edward Murdock
W/M, Age 52, 5’09”, 160 pounds, Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
Mr. Murdock has a Felony Warrant for Burglary out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.
If you have any information concerning these Persons please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.