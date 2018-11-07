Crime Stoppers: 1 Attempt to Identify and 2 People Wanted for a Felony

Here are the subjects of this weeks CrimeStoppers:

Attempt to Identify

Police are trying to identify a subject wanted for fraud and identity theft.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense

Jeremiah B Hayes

B/M, Age 29, 6’02”, 200 pounds, Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Mr. Hayes has a Felony Warrant for Burglary out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

*** IN CUSTODY *** Stanley Edward Murdock

W/M, Age 52, 5’09”, 160 pounds, Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Mr. Murdock has a Felony Warrant for Burglary out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information concerning these Persons please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.