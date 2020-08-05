Crime stoppers: 1 request for information

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s crime stoppers is seeking information on one man involved in a shooting July 31 on the 2100 Block of W. Jolly Rd.

The incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. July 31 and left two vehicles damaged and one child injured.

Police are trying to identify a subject involved in the incident.

The subject was seen leaving the scene on a blue moped and is described as a Black male in his mid-20’s wearing a white shirt a gym shorts.

If you have information on this incident, contact CRIME STOPPERS at 517-483-STOP. That’s 516-483-7867. You will remain anonymous.