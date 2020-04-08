Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify

This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information identifying persons. They are pictured beginning with the top row:

Request to Identify 1 (top row)

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying a female that took multiple items from a South Lansing business without paying for them. The female then left in a blue Honda sedan. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Request to Identify 2 (bottom row)

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying two subjects that broke into a business on the 5100 block of North Grand River Avenue. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 21. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

If you have any information concerning these people please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP