Crime Stoppers: 3 attempts to identify people wanted for felonies

This week, Crime Stoppers is seeking three people wanted for committing a felony offense.

Those individuals include 43-year-old David Bermudez Jr. who is 5’9, 198 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes and has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

Mandi Kenney, age 43, 4’11” and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes has a felony warrant for receiving stolen property out of Lansing.

27-year-old Koety Evans who is 6’2″, 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes has a felony warrant for a weapons offense out of Lansing.

Crime Stoppers is always anonymous, they don’t need your name, just your information. If you know anything about these individuals whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers: 517-483-7867.