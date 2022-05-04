LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in providing information regarding the three cases below.

CASE ONE

The first case regards a robbery that the Lansing Police Department is investigating. The robbery took place at 10:25 a.m. at the 900 block of West Holmes Rd. The accused is described as a white man who was wearing gray, later pictured getting into a navy over gray Ford Freestyle after the robbery.

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

CASE TWO

Lansing Police are asking for information regarding the woman pictured below, who committed retail fraud on April 16 at the 400 block of Frandor Ave.

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

CASE THREE

Lansing Police have a felony warrant for fraud for 24-year-old Tyrone Duane Brown. Brown is a man, standing tall at 5-foot-10, and weighing around 180 pounds. Brown has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the cases mentioned above, call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.