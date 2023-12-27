LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department officials are asking for help to identify two individuals.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Seek to Identify

Crime Stoppers Dec. 27, 2023. Lansing Police Department officials are seeking information on the identity of this individual. (COURTESY PHOTOS/WLNS)

On Dec. 13, 2023 a location in the 5500 block of S. Cedar St. a burglary occurred. Witnesses observed an unidentified white male in his 40s fleeing from the scene.

Seek to Identify

Lansing Police Department officials need your help identifying this person. (COURTESY PHOTOS/WLNS)

Lansing Police Department officials are seeking any information related to home invasion

that occurred on December 14th on the 200 block of West Kalamazoo Street in the City

of Lansing. Multiple items were stolen from the residence by an unknown accused.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.