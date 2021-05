LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for information regarding a burglary that took place on May 6.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of May street.

Four individuals, pictured below, allegedly broke into the victim’s home and stole various electronics.









If you have any information regarding the identity of the subjects, or the incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.