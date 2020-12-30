Crime Stoppers: One request for theft information, two people wanted for questioning in homicide investigation

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, Crime Stoppers is seeking your help in finding information regarding a stolen forklift and finding two people wanted for questioning in a Lansing homicide investigation.

First Case:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating the theft of an Orange 2019 Skytrak

Telescopic Forklift. The forklift was stolen from the 500 block of West Willow Street on

December 24, 2020.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact

Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP

Second Case:

The Lansing Police Department are looking for two people wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.

Margaret Elizabeth Rembowski

Female, Age 35, 5’10”, 155 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes

Ms. Rembowski has multiple felony warrants out of

Roscommon County and is wanted for questioning in a

Lansing homicide investigation.

Brendan Jamie Carter

Male, Age 29, 5’5”, 165 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Mr. Carter is wanted for questioning in a Lansing homicide

investigation.

If you have any information regarding the cases listed here, you can call Crimestoppers at (517) 483-7867. You do not have to give your name.