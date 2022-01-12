Crime Stoppers: Police are asking for help locating two men with warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help locating two men with warrants out of Lansing.

CASE ONE:

Paul Allen Tucker has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. Tucker is 33-years-old, 5 feet 7 inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CASE TWO:

Jaijuan Montero Bastian is wanted for assault out of Lansing. Bastian is 22-years-old, 5 foot 6 inches, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding these men, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.