LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help solving a 2012 cold case murder and finding two people who are wanted with felony warrants.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating the homicide of Lavoris Tinisha Watkins. On December 22, 2012, police responded to a burglary complaint at the 1000 block of Kelsey Ave. Upon arrival, police found the 26-year-old woman dead with a gunshot wound. If you have any information on her death, call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO:

Jennifer Lucille Cressman, 51, is wanted for assault in Lansing. She is five feet seven inches tall, 200 pounds with auburn hair and blue eyes.

CASE THREE:

34-year-old Jeremeny Jerome Porter has a felony assault warrant out of Lansing. He is six feet tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on these cases, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.