Crime Stoppers: Police investigating two burglaries, looking for wanted subjects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for help in three cases, two related burglaries and two wanted subjects.

CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating two burglaries that occurred in April on the 900 block of Filley Street.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incidents, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.













CASE TWO: Nathaniel Jermaine Ballard is wanted for felony murder, domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, strangulation and habitual offender. He is male, 45-years-old, 6’01” 190 pounds.

He is out on bond for felonious assault in the Flint/Genesee County area.

CASE THREE: Devontae Deshaun Smith is wanted for armed robbery in Lansing, Michigan.

Smith is 23, 5’09”, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.