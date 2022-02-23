LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in four cases this week, one cold case and three men that are wanted.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for any information related to the 1995 cold case homicide of 17-year-old Nicole Haynes. Haynes was found bludgeoned to death in her home on the 600 Block of South Francis Ave on February 15, 1995. If you have any information regarding her death, please call Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-STOP.

CASE TWO:

Joseph James Smaller-Miller, 22, has a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon out of Lansing. Miller is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE:

James Virgil Ward II, 54, has a warrant for burglary out of Lansing. Ward is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CASE FOUR:

Alex Lewis Revilla, 25, has a warrant for burglary out of Lansing. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding these cases, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-STOP.