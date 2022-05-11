LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs the public’s help in three cases this week. LPD needs help identifying a burglary suspect, and two people have warrants out for their arrest.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying the man pictured below, who allegedly broke into a home on the 1800 block of Todd Avenue on April 23, 2022.

CASE TWO:

31-year-old Michael Anthony Granado has a warrant for traffic violations and a stolen vehicle out of Meridian Township. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE:

40-year-old Marylou Riemenschneider has a warrant for burglary out of Lansing. She is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds with auburn hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding the cases mentioned above, you can call Crime Stopper at (517) 483- STOP.