CRIME STOPPERS: Police seek help in identifying vandalism subjects, burglary suspects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in a vandalism case and a burglary case.

The Lansing Police Department is trying to identify a vehicle and two subjects related to vandalism of private property.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

The Lansing Police Department is also investigating a burglary that occured on Jan. 22 on Wexford Road. Multiple items were taken and hundreds of dollars of damage was done to the home.

Three juveniles were observed running from the home with what appeared to be the alleged stolen property.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.