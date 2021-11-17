Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in armed robberies, burglary case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases this week. One case involves a string of armed robberies in the Lansing area throughout several jurisdictions.

Another case involves a separate armed robbery and the final case is a burglary that took place in Lansing.

CASE ONE: Police are seeking help in identifying a man that is allegedly responsible for multiple armed robberies in Lansing and surrounding jurisdictions. The subject is described as a light-skinned Black man wearing a Puma tracksuit, glittery shoes and a shoulder bag. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this man or the robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE TWO: The Lansing Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on November 5, 2021 on the 1700 block of East Cavanaugh. The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s with a medium build wearing a black coat with patches on it. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE THREE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on November 8 on the 3400 block of Berwick Circle. Police are trying to identify the two subjects pictured below. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.