Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in armed robbery, car theft, two subjects are wanted

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in four cases today. One armed robbery case, one car theft case, and two subjects are wanted.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in identifying a subject that allegedly commited an armed robbery on October 13 at around 8:25 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Cavanaugh rd.

The subject ran away with an ‘undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information regarding this case, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that took place on September 2. Video shows an unidentified subject leaving a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the northern end of Lansing.

CASE THREE:

Sasha Lee Collins has a warrant for a weapons offense in Lansing.

Collins is a 30-year-old woman, 5’02”, 191 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE FOUR:

Timothy James Houser has a warrant for sexual assault in Lansing. Houser is a 40-year-old man, 5’11” 170 pounds with brown hair and brown/hazel eyes.

