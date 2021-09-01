Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in armed robbery case, home invasion case, finding wanted subject

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Local departments are asking for help in three cases. One armed robbery case, one home invasion and one subject is wanted.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a home invasion that took place during the afternoon on March 10, 2021 on the 3000 block of South Washington Ave.

Multiple items were stolen from a house including checks that were fraudulently cashed. If you have any information regarding the incident or the identity of the subject, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP

CASE TWO:

The is Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Delhi Division investigating an armed robbery that occurred on August 11 on the 1500 block of North Eifert Road in Delhi Township.

The robbery victim was followed home from a nearby gas station when the suspect held the victim at gunpoint and attempted to steal the victim’s car.

The photos below are of a person of interest in the investigation. If you have any information regarding this subject’s identity, or the case itself, you can contact Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.







CASE THREE:

Dylan Lee Jones is wanted in Hillsdale County for a felony traffic offense causing death.

Jones is male, 24, 5’10”, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.