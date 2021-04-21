Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in armed robbery case, theft, locating wanted subject

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for information regarding three cases.

CASE ONE: On April 5, 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Lansing Police Department responded to an armed robbery near Riddle Middle School by the basketball court.

The LPD is trying to locate a black Dodge SUV, a burgundy/red truck, and the subjects related to the vehicles.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the vehicles, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.









CASE TWO: The LPD is looking for information regarding the theft of a John Deere Zero Turn Riding Mower and a Stihl Backpack blower that occurred on April 17, 2021 on the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to police, an unknown white man wearing a baseball cap, black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes cut the lock to a storage area and drove off with the equipment.

The subject was driving a silver SUV.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.







CASE THREE: Michael Scott Biggin has a warrant out for Fraud in the City of Lansing.

Biggin is male, 38-years-old, 5’07” and 280 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Biggin’s whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.