Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in assault case, two men have warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in three cases this week. One man is a subject in an assault case, one man has a warrant for sexual assault and another has a warrant for homicide.

CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in identifying a subject that allegedly committed felonious assault with a baseball bat in the parking lot of a south Lansing business.

The incident took place on December 23 at approximately 2:31 p.m. The suspect is described as a Black man with a large build and an afro. He was last seen with a Black woman in a black Crown Victoria with no license plate, possibly painted, with a “loud” exhaust.

If you have any information on this suspect, his vehicle, or his whereabouts, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO: Martin Delmar Quillen has warrants for sexual assault in Meridian Township and Lansing. Quillen is 30-years-old, 6’04”, 165 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE: Brion James Reynolds has a warrant for homicide out of Lansing. Reynolds is 23-years-old, 5’08”, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Reynolds is accused of shooting and killing two women, Alexis Brown and Michelle Roper, and injuring a kid.

U.S. Marshalls are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest.

