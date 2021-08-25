Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in burglary case, armed robbery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs help in two cases today, one burglary and one armed robbery.

CASE ONE: The LPD is investigating a burglary that occurred on August 21 on the 900 block of Cleveland Street. Video shows four juveniles that allegedly were responsible for a burglary. If you know anything about this case you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO: The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in an armed robbery case that occurred on August 21 on the 2100 block of West JollY Rd. The suspect is described as a 6’2″ Black man with a “thick” build. If you know anything about this case you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.