Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in credit card fraud case, locating wanted subject

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in two cases. One credit card fraud case, and one man is wanted for property damage.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is requesting assistance in the identification of a subject that allegedly used stolen credit cards in the south end of Lansing.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject or the incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP

CASE TWO:

Brandon Jermaine Orr-Price has a warrant for damage to property out of the City of Lansing, Michigan. Orr-Price is 29-years-old, 6’00”, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.