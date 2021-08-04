Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in deadly shooting case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in a deadly shooting case.

During the early morning hours of August 1, the LPD responded to reports of a shooting in the area of East Elm Street and South Grand Avenue.

Upon arrival, police discovered two injured men, one of which was 23 year old Michael McKissic Jr.

Both of the men were taken to the hospital where McKissic later died of his injuries.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-STOP.