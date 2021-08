LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in finding three wanted subjects.

CASE ONE: Ashley Ruth Kelsey, 36, is wanted for assault in Lansing. She is 5’06” and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CASE TWO: Tameka Renee Moore, 43, is wanted for contempt in Lansing. She is 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE: Christoper Thomas Dart, 50, is wanted for assault in Lansing. He is 6’01”, 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.