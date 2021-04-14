Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in finding two wanted subjects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for help in finding two wanted subjects.

CASE ONE: Sean Ray Vanscyoc has a felony warrant for larceny out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

He is male, 40 years old, 6’02”, 235 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding Vanscyoc’s whereabouts, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

CASE TWO: Ahmadou Alain Mbow has a felony warrant for burglary in the City of Lansing, Michigan.

He is male, 34 years old, 5’08” with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Mbow’s whereabouts, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

