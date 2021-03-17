Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in homicide case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is seeking information in a homicide case.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. on November 11, 2020, the LPD responded to a shooting on the 2400 block of Marion Avenue.

Police discovered 22-year-old Kevin Adams suffering from a gunshot wound. Adams was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are looking for any information in this homicide case.

If you have any information related to this homicide please

contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP

Crime Stoppers doesn’t need your name, just information.

A recent photo of Kevin Adams