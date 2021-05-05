Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in larceny case, finding wanted subject

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in two cases. One larceny of a business, and one subject is wanted for dangerous drug possession.

CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating a larceny case that occurred at a business in the 1100 block of North Cedar Street during the afternoon of April 30, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.







CASE TWO: Tyler James Hatten has a felony warrant for dangerous drugs out of the City of Lansing.

Hatten is male, 34, 6’02”. He is 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding Hatten’s whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.