Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in reckless driving case, theft case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Local police departments are seeking help in two cases today. One case involves a subject that fled from a traffic stop and nearly hit two pedestrians. The other involves the theft of money from a safe deposit box.

CASE ONE: The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in identifying a subject that allegedly fled from a traffic stop and nearly hit two pedestrians in Delta Township. If you have any information regarding the subject, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.









CASE TWO: The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in identifying two subjects that allegedly stole money from deposit boxes in two locations in Lansing. The subjects were driving a white vehicle. One subject was described as a male in his early-mid twenties, and another was a male in his late teens. If you have any information regarding these subjects, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.